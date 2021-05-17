STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Navy personnel rescue nine persons stuck onboard vessel off Mangaluru coast

The vessel which was anchored at NMPT had drifted after it was caught in the high tides triggered by cyclone Tauktae on Sunday morning.

Coromandel vessel struck near Mulky Rocks off Mangaluru Coast from which nine persons were rescued on

Coromandel vessel struck near Mulky Rocks off Mangaluru Coast from which nine persons were rescued on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Indian Navy personnel rescued nine persons on board a vessel that was stuck at Mulky Rocks off Mangaluru coast due to the cyclonic storm on Monday morning. Coast Guard Karnataka DIG SB Venkatesh confirmed that a day-long operation by a naval chopper and a ship helped rescue the trapped persons. 

The vessel which was anchored at NMPT had drifted after it was caught in the high tides triggered by cyclone Tauktae on Sunday morning. Later, it was found stuck near Mulky rocks. All those who ere trapped atop the vessel were safe and had groceries and water with them. 

Rescue personnel were unable to carry out their operation on Sunday due to high tides and stormy winds, following which the state government had requested the Navy to deploy its choppers from Goa to save the stranded persons. 

Meanwhile, three persons who had gone missing after their tug vessel toppled off the Mangaluru coast are yet to be traced. The vessel had eight persons on board, out of which two were found dead and three had swam to their safety.

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra met Coast Guard DIG SB Venkatesh on Monday morning and held discussions on the ongoing rescue operation.

