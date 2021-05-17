With Covid-positive family helpless, journalists help cremate body of victim in Kodagu

Pragna G R By

MADIKERI: Till recently, volunteers were the only ones risking their lives and undertaking the cremation of Covid victims in Kodagu. But on Sunday, with volunteers unavailable, a group of journalists took over and performed the last rites of a Covid victim.

The cremation took place after an 85-year-old resident of Balamuri village in Kodagu succumbed to Covid at his residence on Sunday. He had initially been hospitalised before being discharged a week later.

The family of the deceased, who had also tested positive for Covid, wished to carry out the cremation at an estate located half a kilometre from their residence. But as they were Covid positive, none of the villagers were willing to help them.

The son of the deceased man then reached out to a group of volunteers in Napoklu town, which is over 10 km from the village. The volunteers in turn requested the family to shift the dead body to the crematorium at Napoklu.

Helpless to do this as they had tested positive, the family turned to the Maadhyama Spandana group – a social service group started by a few journalists in the district to help the needy during the time of the pandemic.

"Through the Maadhyama Spandana group, I received a call and we immediately swung into action to help the family," shared Pappu Thimmaiah, a photojournalist. He, along with journalist Rejith Kumar roped in three other friends from outside the media group - Praveen, Aneesh and Sherin. All of the donned PPE kits and headed to help the distressed family.

"We wore PPE kits and left from Siddapura to reach the victim's residence. The dead body of the victim was also unpacked and we packed it in a PPE kit," Rejith explained.

The group then carried the dead body to the estate - nearly 0.5 km away. "The path was slippery and we had to cross a farm to reach the spot," said Pappu.

They then lit the pyre after ensuring that the cremation was carried out following the proper rituals.