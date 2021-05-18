24-year-old probationary sub-inspector dies of Covid-19 in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 24-year-old probationary sub-inspector attached to Dakshina Kannada police station succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shamili, a native of Kolar district.

In a tweet, DGP Praveen Sood said that Shamili is the youngest cop to succumb to the deadly virus.

DK Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said Shamili died at RM Jalappa hospital, Kolar where she was admitted for covid treatment. She was also 7-months pregnant because of which was not given the vaccine.

She joined DK police on January 11, 2021 and had gone on leave to her hometown Kolar. She was admitted to Jalappa Hospital Kolar on May 2 for Covid treatment.

SP Kolar paid personal attention in her hospitalisation and treatment.