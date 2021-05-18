Crime to hide black fungus cases: K Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mucormycosis or black fungus is now a notified disease and hospitals must report it to the government, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar. Speaking to reporters after a meeting with experts and officials regarding the disease, Sudhakar said that it was illegal not to report the disease. He said 97 people have been infected with the disease in the state.

“Amphotericin injection is being given for the treatment of this disease. A single patient needs 40-60 vials of this medicine. Centre has approved 1,050 vials out of which 450 vials have been supplied to our State. Also, we have placed an order for 20,000 vials.

And, 97 people have been reported with this infection so far and they are being treated at Bowring Hospital on experimental basis,” he said. Meanwhile, an official said that four people have succumbed to the disease.

After Bowring in Bengaluru, black fungus treatment will soon be started at Mysuru Medical College, Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences in Mangaluru and Kasturba Medical College in Udupi. Both Covid-19 and black fungus patients are treated free of cost, he said. “A panel has been set up to find out the exact cause of this disease. Measures will be taken after the expert committee submit its report,” he said.