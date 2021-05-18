Death toll at six now, 121 villages hit by Cyclone Tauktae: R Ashoka

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that six people have died after Cyclone Tauktae hit the state’s coast and other regions in the past two days. Speaking to media persons here during a visit to inspect the places affected by Tauktae, he said 121 villages in 22 taluks have been affected by the cyclone. The cyclone damaged 333 houses, 104 boats and 644 electric and telephones poles. It has also destroyed crops on 2.87 lakh hectares of land.

A compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to those whose houses were fully damaged, Rs 1 lakh for partial damage and Rs 10,000 if flood water entered their homes. As many as 290 relief camps have been set up in the state. He said that he has instructed the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to prepare an estimate of the losses incurred and take up repair works.

He said that there was no dearth of funds to carry out relief works and a total of Rs 106 crore was available with the DCs of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. The minister said Dakshina Kannada received 219.5 mm rainfall in May so far against the normal rainfall of 58.77 mm. A total of six relief centres have been set up in the district in which 168 people have taken shelter. He said an NDRF team of 20 members, an SDRF team of 50 members and Home Guards are ready for any emergencies.