Dharwad firm to manufacture Sputnik V

HUBBALLI: Dharwad-based Shilpa Biologicals Private Limited (SBPL) will manufacture Sputnik V vaccine at its production centre in Belur Industrial Area, near Dharwad. It will be among the first production units of the Russian vaccine in India. SBPL is an arm of Shilpa Medicare, one of the top suppliers of drugs in the country, established in 1987 in Raichur.

The firm has a biologics research and development centre in Belur Industrial Area near Dharwad where the Covid- 19 vaccine will be manufactured. As of now two vaccines --- Covidshield and Covaxin -- are being used to vaccinate people in the country. Sputnik V will be the third vaccine that will be available for the public.

Sputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of Russia. Indian pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Laboratory entered into a partnership with Russian Direct Investment Fund for the vaccine in India.

On behalf of Dr Reddy’s Laboratory, SBPL will manufacture the vaccine in Dharwad where it has a huge unit spread over 44,000 sqm. The research and development Centre of SBPL has latest equipment to produce vaccines, drugs and other medical components.

As per the agreement, both the Indian companies have entered into a three-year definitive agreement for the product ion of vaccine. Shi lpa Biologicals Private Limited will produce 50 million doses of the dual vector Sputnik V vaccine in 12 months. For the vaccine production, Dr Reddy’s will transfer Sputnik technology to the SBPL. The vaccine doses will be marketed and distributed by the Dr Reddy’s Laboratory which has distribution rights in India.