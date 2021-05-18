STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt failed the people, say Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar

The BJP has failed to protect the interests of the people, Opposition Leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said here on Monday.

By Express News Service

KGF/BANGARPET/MALUR: The BJP has failed to protect the interests of the people, Opposition Leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said here on Monday. Addressing Congress workers in KGF, Bangarpet and Malur, where the party distributed provision kits to the needy, he said although experts alerted the government regarding the second wave, the government did not take any action. Siddaramaiah said the government should have increased ventilators, beds and oxygen facilities, but had completely failed in all respects, leading to hundreds of deaths every day.

There are no beds in any hospitals in Bengaluru or any city in Karnataka, and the State government should take responsibility for this failure, he added.

KPCC President DK Shivakumar said it is unfortuante that there is a scam in bed allotment, besides differences of opinion among BJP leaders, but in this time of crisis, the government should take up work on a war footing.

Chaos at meet

There was some confusion at the Congress meeting, where the leaders had insisted on following Covid norms like social distancing, and limited the number of participants at KGF City Municipality Ground. Former KUDA chairman, Congress leader Jayapal attempted to enter the ground with his supporters. Though police did not allow him, he managed to come in later and showed his displeasure to senior leaders.

