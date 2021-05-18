Karnataka Covid death toll crosses 22k mark

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Covid-19 death toll crossed the 22,000-mark on Monday as 476 more people succumbed to the disease. With this, a total of 22,313 deaths have been reported in the State since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

The mortality rate, however, remained the same as Sunday at 0.99 per cent. But the same for Bengaluru increased from 0.90 per cent to 0.91 per cent with an addition of 239 deaths, taking the city’s Covid-19 death toll to 9,722. With an addition of 38,603 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the state’s tally increased from 22,03,462 to 22,42,065.