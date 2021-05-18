Karnataka seeks more vaccines, oxygen in PM's meeting with district authorities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: District Commissioners and Chiefs of Municipal corporations of 17 districts in Karnataka were part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference on Tuesday.

While the Prime Minister called on district commissioners to exchange local technology and innovations that have proven effective in COVID-19 management with each other, BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta who gave a presentation for Karnataka highlighted what the State has been doing at district, taluk and village levels to contain the pandemic.

"The Prime Minister asked for local innovation that has helped with COVID-19 to be shared. We requested additional oxygen and vaccine supplies and he has assured that there will be an increase in availability soon. A discussion was held about vaccine supply and management, transporting and administering vaccines in rural areas, the kind of awareness that is required at the rural level and the medium etc," said Gaurav Gupta speaking to press-persons after the meeting.

Though Chief Ministers of states were present in the meeting, the Prime Minister limited his address to District Commissioners explaining that the original idea of the interaction was to converse directly with district authorities. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa along with Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayana, ministers Basavaraj Bommai and R Ashok were also present at the video conference.

"The key to containing the pandemic is local containment zones, aggressive testing and giving correct, complete information to people. We have to pay a lot of attention to rural, remote regions in the second wave of COVID-19. If you think any reform is needed in policy, you share feedback without any inhibition," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told officials in the meeting, while adding that efforts are being taken to give states 15 days advance notice of vaccine schedule so that preparations can be made.

The Prime Minister's push for aggressive testing comes at a time Karnataka's test rates are abysmally low leading to a spike in positivity rates over the last two weeks.

"Effective process of triage centres, the massive data management technology, efforts being taken to ensure proper home isolation process at district level outside the jurisdiction of municipalities etc. were explained to the Prime Minister," said Gupta.