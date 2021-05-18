STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka seeks more vaccines, oxygen in PM's meeting with district authorities

We have to pay a lot of attention to rural, remote regions in the second wave of COVID-19. If you think any reform is needed in policy, share feedback without any inhibition, the PM said.

Published: 18th May 2021 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: District Commissioners and Chiefs of Municipal corporations of 17 districts in Karnataka were part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference on Tuesday. 

While the Prime Minister called on district commissioners to exchange local technology and innovations that have proven effective in COVID-19 management with each other, BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta who gave a presentation for Karnataka highlighted what the State has been doing at district, taluk and village levels to contain the pandemic.

"The Prime Minister asked for local innovation that has helped with COVID-19 to be shared. We requested additional oxygen and vaccine supplies and he has assured that there will be an increase in availability soon. A discussion was held about vaccine supply and management, transporting and administering vaccines in rural areas, the kind of awareness that is required at the rural level and the medium etc," said Gaurav Gupta speaking to press-persons after the meeting. 

ALSO READ | Pull up your socks to stop Covid spread: Yediyurappa tells DCs

Though Chief Ministers of states were present in the meeting, the Prime Minister limited his address to District Commissioners explaining that the original idea of the interaction was to converse directly with district authorities. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa along with Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayana, ministers Basavaraj Bommai and R Ashok were also present at the video conference.

"The key to containing the pandemic is local containment zones, aggressive testing and giving correct, complete information to people. We have to pay a lot of attention to rural, remote regions in the second wave of COVID-19. If you think any reform is needed in policy, you share feedback without any inhibition," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told officials in the meeting, while adding that efforts are being taken to give states 15 days advance notice of vaccine schedule so that preparations can be made.

The Prime Minister's push for aggressive testing comes at a time Karnataka's test rates are abysmally low leading to a spike in positivity rates over the last two weeks. 

"Effective process of triage centres, the massive data management technology, efforts being taken to ensure proper home isolation process at district level outside the jurisdiction of municipalities etc. were explained to the Prime Minister," said Gupta. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Karnataka Covid situation Karnataka Covid cases BS Yediyurappa Dr CN Ashwathnarayana
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp