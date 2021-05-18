STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister Nirani favours extending lockdown

The minister said he had spoken with the health minister and home minister.

Karnataka mines minister Murugesh Nirani

Karnataka mines minister Murugesh Nirani (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI:  Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani, who is also district in-charge minister, is in favour of extending lockdown for 10 more days in the State to stem the spread of coronavirus cases. The minister, who arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit to inspect taluk general hospitals in the district, spoke to mediapersons before leaving for Chittapur and Shahabad. Nirani said, “Though Covid cases are on the decline in the district for three days, we should be cautious and follow safety protocols.”

The minister said he had spoken with the health minister and home minister. The government will take a decision on the matter soon, after seeking suggestions from the expert committee, Nirani said. The mines and geology department has proposed to establish two oxygen generation plants in each of the five divisions in the state.

