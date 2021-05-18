STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru: ASHA worker too can’t get hospital bed in time

According to Kanyakumari, her husband Swamy (42), who has a host of co-morbidities, had tested positive for the disease.

Published: 18th May 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kanyakumari with her husband, Swamy, in Mysuru. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

Kanyakumari with her husband, Swamy, in Mysuru. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Amidst all the claims and assurances of a ‘streamlined’ bed allocation system in Mysuru, an ASHA worker herself was made to knock on the doors of various hospitals in Mysuru and had to rush to Mandya district in a private cab just to find a bed for her Covid-19 infected husband.

The ordeal of the ASHA worker, who hails from Chamanahalli, Bannur, in T Narasipur taluk, continued all through Sunday till late evening on Monday despite calls to the district war room and visits to the Covid Mitras as well as physical triaging centres in the district as well as a frantic hospital run in Mandya.

According to Kanyakumari, her husband Swamy (42), who has a host of co-morbidities, had tested positive for the disease.

“In our taluk and also in Mysuru, our superiors asked us to isolate him at home. But his oxygen saturation level was rapidly falling below 85, his sugar level was in excess of 200 and his health was deteriorating. He needed medical help. Moreover, ours is a small house wi th a single washroom, ” Kanyakumari said.

The visit to Covid Mitras did not help and calls to the district war room yielded nothing. “They said we will be contacted, but to no avail. Since he complained of uneasiness, we rushed him to Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital in Mysuru but they refused to admit us. Every other government hospital turned him away. Private hospitals demanded advance payment in excess of Rs 50,000 to admit him,” she said.

Dejected, she rushed him to Mandya where doctors asked to get the patient admitted, but washed their hands off saying there were no beds.

‘ASHA worker went through an ordeal’

After the matter was raised by fellow ASHA workers and their union, the authorities back in Mysuru assured a bed here. But when she returned, she was yet again denied a bed in the designated Covid-19 hospital. Finally, after another round of intervention by the union with the Narsipura Taluk Health Officer, the patient was shifted back to the T Narsipur taluk hospital where he was given an oxygen bed.

“They talk for hours claiming how smooth hospital admission and reaching medical care is, while showering praise on health workers. But, a worker, who is very much part of the fight against pandemic itself, was put through such an ordeal,” said Sandhya, State Treasurer of Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha ASHA Karyakartheyara Sangha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASHA worker COVID 19 Mysuru second covid wave
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp