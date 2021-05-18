STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Reserve beds for HIV-COVID patients, say Experts

There are no such facilities at the moment, confirmed Dr. Mohan Kumar, joint director of Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society.

Published: 18th May 2021 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

Hospital Beds

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the ongoing COVID bed crisis, among the affected are HIV AIDSHIV positive patients too. Being immunocompromised, they are at risk of higher severity of COVID infection and hence, require prompt treatment once they test corona positive, health workers say.

"Two HIV positive patients, one from Bidar and another from Madikeri tested COVID positive and needed to be admitted in the hospital. Both passed away as they could not get timely treatment. I received another call on Thursday, of a patient from Chitradurga who is taking HIV treatment in a private hospital in Bengaluru but on testing positive, he could not find bed due to the ongoing shortage. He is suffering from breathlessness," said Dr. Ravi N, professor and head of radiodiagnosis, Victoria Hospital.

He mooted separate beds or wards need be reserved for them to ensure COVID treatment on priority, in addition to other immunocompromised patients such as those with cancer.

Gundurao Humnabad, a counsellor for HIV patients at the ICTC (Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre) in Shahapur taluk hospital in Yadgir district, said that these patients have low immnunity to begin with. Should they get COVID, they are likely to be more affected than otherwise healthy people, he added.

"In districts like Yadgir and Kalaburagi, there is a shortage of beds for people. It would be useful if some beds are reserved for COVID treatment of HIV positive patients as early diagnosis and treatment can increase their chances of recovery," Humnabad said.

There are no such facilities at the moment, confirmed Dr. Mohan Kumar, joint director of Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society. He said that HIV patients with COVID will see higher disease severity with lung involvement, neurological symptoms, myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), etc.The instance of HIV AIDS in Karnataka is 0.6 per 1000 population.

"One to two beds can be reserved in hospitals for them. However, it should not lead to stigma when they are separated from other COVID patients," Dr. Mohan Kumar said.

HIV Patients are usually on lifelong antiretroviral medications (ART). They are put on the second or third line of treatment if they face more serious symptoms such as tuberculosis, Cryptococcal meningitis, neurological issues, peripheral neuropathy, extrapulmonary tuberculosis, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID bed crisis HIV COVID patients coronavirus Karnataka
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp