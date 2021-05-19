Covid Care Centres, rehab for kids who lost their parents to pandemic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With many children losing their parents to Covid, the Karnataka government has decided to set up rehabilitation centres for orphans (up to 18 years of age) and paediatric Covid Care Centres in all 30 districts of the state.

“Children who are orphaned will be taken to adoption centres. There will be quarantine facilities for those aged 0 to 6 years, and separate facilities for boys and girls aged between 7 and 18 years, who are Covid-positive,” Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashikala Jolle told the media on Tuesday.

As per the action plan for identification and rehabilitation of children affected or infected by Covid, there are four scenarios -- both parents are deceased, both parents hospitalised, one parent deceased and the other hospitalised, one parent hospitalised while other is staying in another district, state or country.

The first step is to consolidate data received from calls to child helpline 1098 or 14499, regarding such children, and submit it to the District Child Protection Unit. Additional information will be collected from anganwadis, health department, labour department and volunteers.