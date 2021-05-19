Keep infra ready to tackle infection in children during third Covid wave: Doctors

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With experts signalling a rise in Covid cases among children during the third wave, paediatric specialists have advised ramping up existing infrastructure and keeping manpower in place to handle the surge. Dr Naveen Benakappa, Medical Superintendent of Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, pointed out that oxygen, medicines and emergency drugs, HFNC (High Flow Nasal Cannula), CPAP machines, ventilators should be increased so that no child is turned away.

“Most children are doing well, even if they contract the virus. Ventilators will be the last resort and ICU care may be needed in a few cases. Almost all government hospitals have separate paediatric wards and beds. Some of them will be reserved for Covid- 19 patients,” he added. If the surge is overwhelming, the existing manpower including resident PGs, faculty and senior paediatricians, will need to be trained and oriented for paediatric management and diverted for treating Covid-positive children, recommended Dr Mallesh K, Professor and Head, Department of Paediatrics, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute.

“We will need more pediatricians and specialists to be sent to government hospitals handling children’s cases. Other health professionals handling adults can be trained for paediatric cases too. Hiring permanent staff is a lengthy process and therefore, contract staff can be recruited,” he suggested. He added that if the vaccination drive succeeds in covering most adults, the proportion of positive cases among them is expected to come down, while there will be an increase in cases among children.

The existing high-end ventilators, CPAP machines and HFNCs can be made operable for children, by resetting the software. Sources said that a paediatric task force will be set up by the government. When asked about preparation by the State Government, Health and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has already announced that an expert committee will be formed to guide and advise the government on mitigation of the third wave