Karnataka ranks first in executing Ayushman Bharat

The Centre had set a target of upgrading 2,096 PHCs to HWCs.

Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres

Representational image of Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka stands at first place when it comes to establishing health and wellness centres (HWC) under the Ayushman Bharat programme to provide comprehensive primary health care in rural areas. With a score of 90 out of 95, the state ranks on top when it comes to the implementation of the project for the year 2020- 21 as per the health and family welfare department.

The Centre had set a target of upgrading 2,096 PHCs to HWCs. The state has upgraded 2,168 PHCs so far, which is 103 per cent more than the set target. Also, against the target of upgrading 294 urban PHCs, the state has already upgraded 364 PHCs. The Centre had set a target of 4,653 HWCs to be established in the state. The state has established 5,832, which is 125 per cent more than the target set by the Union Government.

State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “Karnataka has emerged as the best state in the country when it comes to the implementation of HWCs under the Ayushman Bharat programme,” he said. The health minister added, “I appreciate all the officers and staffers of the health and family welfare department for this outstanding achievement. The health department is focussing more on controlling the Covid-19 pandemic at this point of time.

The state government is also facing a revenue crunch due to the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic. However, this has not stopped our government from implementing developmental projects. Even though our short-term to medium-term goal is to tackle the pandemic, our long -term goal and ultimate aim is to strengthen PHCs, which are the building blocks our public healthcare system.”

