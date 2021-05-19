Mysuru to share Covid Mitra model with PMO

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a video conference with Deputy Commissioners of various districts, including Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, to discuss on measures taken to combat Covid-19. Though the video conference was scheduled at the DC’s office, it was later shifted to the Zilla Panchayat due to a technical snag which forced Sinduri to join the meeting late.

Sources who took part in the meeting informed TNIE that the PM did not interact with the Mysuru DC, but his office sought details about various innovative measures taken by the district administration in its battle against the pandemic. After the video conference, Sindhuri said that the PMO sought details of the best and innovative practices adopted in the district.

“The Covid Mitra concept and the Pancha Sutra initiative that was first launched in the district has helped people. Over 10,000 people have visited the Covid Mitra centres, especially in the rural pockets. We are sharing these concepts with the PMO,” she said. “We are also discussing modifying the lockdown relaxation hours between 6 am and 10 am to 6 am and 8 am. We will take a call on this soon,” she said.