Take steps to check illegal sale of life-saving drug: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said that all steps need to be taken to eradicate black-marketing of life-saving drug Remedesivir, and also the sale of spurious or fake drugs. The HC made this observation, while declining bail for Sohail Pasha aka Suhail Pasha, a pharmacist from Mangammanapalya, who was arrested by Madiwala police for allegedly trying to sell Remdesivir injections in black.

“He chosen to indulge in black-marketing of Remdesivir, with the sole intention of earning profit. It cannot be understood as to how such an offence could be committed in these uncertain times by playing on the lives of persons suffering from Covid-19.,” Justice Suraj Govindaraj said.