STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Black fungus is notifiable disease, no Karnataka hospital with capacity can deny treatment: Sudhakar

The state Health Minister also said an official government order towards this will be notified soon.

Published: 20th May 2021 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said Mucormycosis or black fungus infection is now a notifiable disease and no hospital or medical centre having the capacity to provide treatment should deny admission to patients.

He said an official government order towards this will be notified soon.

Sudhakar, who is also in-charge of the Medical Education Department portfolio in a series of tweets said the treatment of post-covid Mucormycosis or black fungus found in some cases requires multi-disciplinary approach involving ENT specialist, anaesthetist, ophthalmologist and maxillofacial surgeon.

Since all these specialist doctors are available in our District Hospitals and Government Medical Colleges, people can avail treatment for Mucormycosis in these hospitals apart from Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru and other designated regional hospitals, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan too said black fungus cases must be brought to the notice of the government authorities, as it is a notifiable disease.

"Government is providing treatment for black fungus in all the 6 division centers of the state and Mysuru Medical College will be providing the treatment in this region. Apart from this, the treatment is available in private hospitals also," he was quoted as saying by his office in Mysuru.

The Dy CM, who also heads the state's COVID task force said the drug required to treat black fungus is at present being imported and now a few companies have come forward to manufacture it here itself.

"Once the production begins here, it would resolve the issue of shortage of the drug," he said.

The daily coronavirus cases in Karnataka is witnessing a decline as the state registered 28,869 new infections, which was outnumbered by recoveries with 52,257 discharges.

However the number of fatalities continued to remain high at 548, the health department said on Thursday.

While the total caseload was 23.35 lakh, the toll stood at 23,854.

During the last two days, the state has reported over 30,000 fresh cases, which was around 40,000 last week.

Out of the 28,869 new cases reported on Thursday, 9,409 were from Bengaluru Urban alone, and the city saw 25,776 discharges.

As of May 20 evening, cumulatively 23,35,524 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 23,854 deaths and 17,76,695 discharges, the department said in its bulletin.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,34,954.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 23.91 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.89 per cent.

Among 548 deaths reported today, 289 are from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural 37, Hassan 23, Ballari 22, Tumakuru 21, Shivamogga 17, Mysuru 16, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 9,409, Mysuru 1,879, Tumakuru 1,796, Ballari 1,109, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,94,253, followed by Mysuru 1,19,632 and Tumakuru 89.179.

A total of over 2.83 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,20,711 were tested on Thursday alone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakar Mucormycosis black fungus infection
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp