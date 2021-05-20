STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy: Karnataka govt announces Rs 2 lakh each to kin of victims

A total of 24 patients died on May 2 and 3 in Chamarajanagar district hospital due to shortage of oxygen.

Published: 20th May 2021 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of family members of the Covid-19 patients who lost their lives owing to a lack of oxygen, grieve outside the Chamarajanagar District Hospital. (File photo| Udayashankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Thursday informed the High Court that it has decided to give Rs 2 lakh compensation for time being to each family of 24 victims of Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy.

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi made submission to this effect before the special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar.

Navadagi submitted that the government has decided to give Rs 2 lakh compensation to each family of 24 Covid patients who have died due to lack of oxygen at the government hospital in Chamarajanagar.

A total of 24 patients died on May 2 and 3 in Chamarajanagar district hospital due to shortage of oxygen.

Following the directions issued by the court, the committee, constituted by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority and headed by former judge of High Court Justice AN Venugopala Gowda, submitted a report confirming the deaths due to shortage of oxygen.

ALSO READ | Second wave caused one-third of Karnataka's COVID-19 cases, fatalities

Attributing the tragedy to the callousness of the district administration, the committee also recommended compensation to the families of victims.

Taking note of the recommendations of the committee, the court had directed the state government to take a stand on payment of compensation.

Accordingly, the Advocate General conveyed the decision of the government to the court and sought permission of the court to pay compensation.

Recording the submission of the Advocate General, the court directed the government to pay compensation immediately.

The court orally observed that whatever compensation the government wanted to pay should be paid immediately and court is not going to say now if that is adequate or not.

However, the court said that the it will look into the issue of deaths later when counsels of the petitioners submitted that the actual deaths are more than 24.

The Advocate General submitted that the actual deaths were 24 as per the report of the committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy Chamarajanagar oxygen deaths Karnataka oxygen deaths oxygen death compensation
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp