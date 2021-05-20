STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

HC notice to State, EC on relief to Covid-hit poll staff

A division bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and M Nagaprasanna issued the notices after hearing the petition filed by Ambresh Kencha, an activist from Bidar Revolution.

Published: 20th May 2021 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI), State Government and the State Election Commission (SEC) on a PIL, seeking compensation to the families of polling staff, who have died of Covid after being part of the bypolls and elections to Urban Local Bodies in the State.

A division bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and M Nagaprasanna issued the notices after hearing the petition filed by Ambresh Kencha, an activist from Bidar Revolution.Referring to a media report, the petitioner stated that 55 teaching staff, who were part of poll duty, died from Covid after the elections, while some are serious. 

Also, family members of polling staff are infected, Ambresh Kencha, the activist from Bidar Revolution, pleaded. He contended that both ECI and SEC recently held by-elections and elections in the State, despite knowing that Covid was at its peak. They also allowed rallies and meetings at constituencies. Though he had filed a representation with both ECI and SEC to postpone the elections, they were irresponsible in not considering it, he alleged.

He appealed to the court to issue directions to the respondent authorities to give compensation of Rs 1 crore with a job on compassionate grounds to the family members of the deceased polling staff. If family members have died, they should be given Rs 30 lakh compensation and reimbursement of treatment bill, he prayed.

Appealing to the court to issue directions to both ECI and SEC to provide details of deaths of polling staff, the petitioner requested it to seek an explanation and to direct filing of cases against those who are responsible for the deaths. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Election Commission COVID 19
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A house that was completely destroyed at Thonikadavu near Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram, due to high tide on Sunday | bP Deepu
Kerala: 8% of those displaced by Cyclone Tauktae rain Covid positive or symptomatic
Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu. (Photo | ANI)
Post Cyclone devastation in Gujarat's Ahmedabad: Hospital boards, hoarding fall due to heavy winds
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp