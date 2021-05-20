HC notice to State, EC on relief to Covid-hit poll staff

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI), State Government and the State Election Commission (SEC) on a PIL, seeking compensation to the families of polling staff, who have died of Covid after being part of the bypolls and elections to Urban Local Bodies in the State.

A division bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and M Nagaprasanna issued the notices after hearing the petition filed by Ambresh Kencha, an activist from Bidar Revolution.Referring to a media report, the petitioner stated that 55 teaching staff, who were part of poll duty, died from Covid after the elections, while some are serious.

Also, family members of polling staff are infected, Ambresh Kencha, the activist from Bidar Revolution, pleaded. He contended that both ECI and SEC recently held by-elections and elections in the State, despite knowing that Covid was at its peak. They also allowed rallies and meetings at constituencies. Though he had filed a representation with both ECI and SEC to postpone the elections, they were irresponsible in not considering it, he alleged.

He appealed to the court to issue directions to the respondent authorities to give compensation of Rs 1 crore with a job on compassionate grounds to the family members of the deceased polling staff. If family members have died, they should be given Rs 30 lakh compensation and reimbursement of treatment bill, he prayed.

Appealing to the court to issue directions to both ECI and SEC to provide details of deaths of polling staff, the petitioner requested it to seek an explanation and to direct filing of cases against those who are responsible for the deaths.