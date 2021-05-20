STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

KASSIA miffed as govt ‘neglects’ small industries

They demanded that the state government announce a relief package for the MSME sector to restore industrial production.

Published: 20th May 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) said the state government neglected the MSME sector by not providing any relief to it in the package announced on Wednesday. They demanded that the state government announce a relief package for the MSME sector to restore industrial production.

KASSIA president KB Arasappa said they were seriously concerned about the state of micro and small enterprises in the state and the government must step in by announcing relief packages.The packages announced by the CM for the agriculture sector is a welcome move, he said. The MSME sector, which is an extremely important segment of manufacturing which contributes sizeably to state GDP and generates employment for a large number of people, has been neglected by the government, he added.

The association said the requests to waive fixed charges in the power bill payments for three months, reduction of the tax imposed on petrol and diesel up to March 2022, working capital at four per cent to MSMEs and not to enhance water tariff and property tax up to March 2022 has not been considered by the government. KASSIA said that 20 per cent of the units had closed due to the previous lockdown and once again, the 14-day lockdown may force 20 to 30 per cent of units to close again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSME KASSIA Karnataka
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A house that was completely destroyed at Thonikadavu near Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram, due to high tide on Sunday | bP Deepu
Kerala: 8% of those displaced by Cyclone Tauktae rain Covid positive or symptomatic
Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu. (Photo | ANI)
Post Cyclone devastation in Gujarat's Ahmedabad: Hospital boards, hoarding fall due to heavy winds
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp