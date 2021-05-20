Multi-disciplinary approach to treat black fungus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the rising cases of Covid-associated mucormycosis (CAM), the State Government has identified it as Notifiable Disease. It has also said that no patient can be sent back without treatment from a hospital which has the capacity to treat Mucormycosis.

Guidelines for treating such patients say that those who are admitted in hospitals and have comorbid conditions like diabetes mellitus, immunocompromised state, immunosuppressant drugs, or are on steroids for medical reasons, need a multi-disciplinary approach. The team of doctors looking after these patients should include an ENT surgeon, ophthalmologist, physician/intensivist, maxillofacial surgeon, anesthetist, neurologist/neurosurgeon, microbiologist.

For the antifungal therapy, Lyposomal Amphotericin-B injection is to be given while monitoring renal functions. If a patient is unable to take Amphotericin-B, then substitutes like T. Posoconazole/T. Isavoconazole (injectables or tablets) can be given. The patient should be monitored clinically, microbiologically and with radio-imaging for assessing and disease progression, the guidelines state.