Panel to ensure kids don’t miss out on learning

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government will set up an expert committee to frame guidelines for primary and secondary education for the academic year 2021-22 to ensure that children don’t miss out on their learning because of Covid.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said the committee will oversee the assessment models, online education, offline education, teacher training methodology, pragmatic utilisation of budgetary resources and other related issues.

After meeting department officials at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday, he said the committee will formulate measures to ensure that especially rural and government schoolchildren are not deprived of learning. The committee will submit a blueprint of its plans to the minister in one month.

The committee will submit a report keeping the third wave in mind. It will give importance to alternative methods of learning to prevent students’ academic progress from being affected. The minister said that a meeting will be convened with the state women and child welfare minister and health minister.

The committee will comprise eminent educationists, representatives from the Indian Institute of Science, NIMHANS, child specialists, TAC members, eminent health experts apart from officers and representatives from parents, private schools and teachers’ associations.The minister said that the implementation of NEP will be top priority in the coming academic year.

Textbooks to reach students by July

Minister S Suresh Kumar told department officials that although physical classes may be delayed, textbooks should reach the students in time within the next two months.

Remedial measures for fee problem

For the coming academic year, to ensure that students are not inconvenienced, appropriate remedial measures should be devised as per the Karnataka High Court’s order, the minister said. The Sankanuru Committee will submit a report on the renewal of recognition to private schools at the earliest date possible, he added.