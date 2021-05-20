STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Panel to ensure kids don’t miss out on learning

Will oversee best education modes for this year  

Published: 20th May 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

online class

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government will set up an expert committee to frame guidelines for primary and secondary education for the academic year 2021-22 to ensure that children don’t miss out on their learning because of Covid.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said the committee will oversee the assessment models, online education, offline education, teacher training methodology, pragmatic utilisation of budgetary resources and other related issues.

After meeting department officials at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday, he said the committee will formulate measures to ensure that especially rural and government schoolchildren are not deprived of learning. The committee will submit a blueprint of its plans to the minister in one month.

The committee will submit a report keeping the third wave in mind. It will give importance to alternative methods of learning to prevent students’ academic progress from being affected. The minister said that a meeting will be convened with the state women and child welfare minister and health minister.

The committee will comprise eminent educationists, representatives from the Indian Institute of Science, NIMHANS, child specialists, TAC members, eminent health experts apart from officers and representatives from parents, private schools and teachers’ associations.The minister said that the implementation of NEP will be top priority in the coming academic year.

Textbooks to reach students by July
Minister S Suresh Kumar told department officials that although physical classes may be delayed, textbooks should reach the students in time within the next two months.

Remedial measures for fee problem
For the coming academic year, to ensure that students are not inconvenienced, appropriate remedial measures should be devised as per the Karnataka High Court’s order, the minister said. The Sankanuru Committee will submit a report on the renewal of recognition to private schools at the earliest date possible, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A house that was completely destroyed at Thonikadavu near Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram, due to high tide on Sunday | bP Deepu
Kerala: 8% of those displaced by Cyclone Tauktae rain Covid positive or symptomatic
Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu. (Photo | ANI)
Post Cyclone devastation in Gujarat's Ahmedabad: Hospital boards, hoarding fall due to heavy winds
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp