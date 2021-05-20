STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven patients at Manipal hospital have black fungus, confirms Karnataka official 

The patients also have uncontrolled diabetes, Udupi district health officer told reporters on Wednesday.

Published: 20th May 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 03:54 PM

A black fungus patient is taken to ENT hospital in an ambulance in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)



By PTI

MANGALURU: Seven patients being treated for Covid-19 at the Kasturba Medical College (KMC) hospital at Manipal have been infected with black fungus (mucormycosis), Udupi district health officer (DHO) Sudhir Chandra Sooda has said.

Five women and two men are currently receiving treatment for the infection.

The patients also have uncontrolled diabetes, Sooda told reporters on Wednesday.

EXPLAINED | What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?

The patients, who were admitted to KMC for treatment of various health issues, had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. They are from Chitradurga, Dharwad, Harihara, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Ranebennuru and Koppala.

No case of black fungus has been reported in Udupi district, he said.

