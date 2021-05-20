STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With low supply, target to jab all by year-end unrealistic: Experts

Meanwhile, the state has ordered two crore doses of Covishield directly from Serum Institute of which two lakh doses arrived on Tuesday.

Health official displays a Covishield vaccine at BBMP head office in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that the State Government is aiming to vaccinate 100 per cent of the eligible population with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by October or November-end this year.Health workers, however, said that this target was unrealistic owing to low supply of vaccines and added that March 2022 would be a more realistic target to vaccinate over 6 crore people of the state.

Dr Prasanna H M, president of Private Hospital and Nursing Homes Association, said, “We have to inoculate lakhs of people each day to achieve such a target. This is not possible as vaccines have to reach us so that we can distribute it to people. Private hospitals are yet to get vaccines from the manufacturers directly and it will take two more weeks. The vaccine drive for the 18-45 age group, which was suspended, is yet to restart.”

For example, the target for vaccinating health workers in Phase 2 was 16 lakh. However, until now, only 7,01,194 have got the first dose and 4,61,838 people have got the second dose. This means only 28% of the target has been achieved for corona warriors getting both doses. For frontline workers, the target set was 2 crore. However, until now only 4,99,022 people have got the first dose and 1,96,187 got the second dose. This accounts for only 0.98% getting both doses.

Meanwhile, the state has ordered two crore doses of Covishield directly from Serum Institute of which two lakh doses arrived on Tuesday. Until now, 1,22,20,510 doses of both Covishield and Covaxin have arrived, including 1,11, 26,340 doses sent by the Union Government.

“We placed a global tender for vaccines from foreign countries and we will also receive the Sputnik V vaccine. Our aim is to reduce deaths, give treatment on time and vaccinate as many people as possible quickly,” Sudhakar said.Commenting on black fungus treattment, he said the Centre has given 1,050 vials of Amphotericin-B to the state. 

