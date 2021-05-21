STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
69 doctors have died of COVID-19 in Karnataka including eight since onset of second wave

The Indian Medical Association has said that eight doctors have succumbed during the second Covid-19 wave in Karnataka.

Published: 21st May 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

A total of 329 doctors have died of the disease across the country in the second wave. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Medical Association has said that eight doctors have succumbed during the second Covid-19 wave in Karnataka. A total of 329 doctors have died of the disease across the country in the second wave.

“In Karnataka, 61 doctors lost their lives to the infection in the first wave. In the second wave, some of them died as they could not get access to beds and treatment on time … they are corona warriors, who were exposed to the infection, while treating patients,” said Dr Srinivasa S, PRO, IMA, Bengaluru and Chairperson, IMA standing committee for child health.

While one PG student from Dakshina Kannada succumbed to Covid in the second wave, two doctors from Hubballi also died.

And, one doctor each from Channapatna, Chamarajanagar, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Mysuru also succumbed. Dr Srinivasa said after the IMA state branch wrote to the government seeking reservation of beds for health workers, 10% of the beds in each district was reserved to them.

