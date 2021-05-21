STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Come up with rational policy on second Covid vaccine dose: HC tells state

The court asked the state to submit details of oxygen being lifted daily out of total allocation made by the Centre and also the actual requirement.

Published: 21st May 2021 05:09 AM

People wait outside Bengaluru’s KC General Hospital for Covid-19 vaccine, on Thursday, on a day when the city saw 9,409 fresh cases | SHRIRAM BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reiterating its displeasure over the way the vaccination drive is being conducted in the state, the Karnataka High Court directed the government to figure out the number of beneficiaries who have completed 16 weeks post first dose of Covishield and six weeks after first dose of Covaxin.

A special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar said that the state needs to have a database of the number of people who need the second dose and also prioritise the age group of 45+ and 60+.

Currently, the state has decided that no one will get the first dose other than frontline and health workers. Recording the submission of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati that the state has powers to issue directives to private hospitals not to administer first dose, except for frontline and health workers, the court said, “When there is an acute shortage of vaccine for second dose, the state has to come out with a rational and fair policy on administering second dose and also take a stand on issuing directions to private hospitals. We also make it clear that the government has to take a stand whether private agencies are permitted to administer the first dose.”

The court asked the state to submit details of oxygen being lifted daily out of total allocation made by the Centre and also the actual requirement.

