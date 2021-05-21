STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Even before launch, doctors prescribe DRDO's 2-DG Covid drug

The new drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) is said to help Covid patients with moderate and severe conditions by reducing their oxygen dependence.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan release first batch of Anti-COVID drug 2DG developed by DRDO

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan release first batch of Anti-COVID drug 2DG developed by DRDO (Photo | ANI)

MYSURU: Even before the commercial launch and supply of the 2-DG oral anti-viral drug, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, several hospitals have already started giving prescription to people to source it on their own to help speed up recovery of Covid-19 patients. The new drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) is said to help Covid patients with moderate and severe conditions by reducing their oxygen dependence.

Though Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has issued a statement stating that the commercial launch and supply of the drug to major government and private hospitals are expected to commence only in mid-June, doctors of many private hospitals across the state are prescribing the drug. The New Indian Express has a copy of the prescription given by a doctor of a private hospital in Mysuru suggesting to a 42 - year- old male Covid patient to get 10 sachets of 2-DG.

“This was prescribed by the doctor treating my brother who is infected with Covid-19... the doctor said it will help him in faster recovery. I called many pharmacy agents and reached out to many friends and family members, only to realise that it is yet to be launched. This is causing us more stress amid the pandemic along with the anxiety of our loved ones being hospitalised,” he added. Experts and drug controllers point out that such a trend can result in miscreants selling fake drugs in the market. “The same thing happened with Remdesivir.

There is a need to monitor such practices and curb them,” a retired drug controller said. When The New Indian Express reached out to Dr Reddy’s, they clarified that they have no stock of 2-DG at the moment. “We are working hard to advance the launch and expect it to be in the market by mid-June. 2-DG is meant for use in a hospital setting under a qualified doctor’s supervision and one must beware of agents selling 2-DG now. This may be spurious and illeg al and could even be harmful to patients,” the statement by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories read.

Comments

