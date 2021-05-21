Former Karnataka minister HD Revanna bats for brother HDK's rival Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Though the rift between former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and opposition leader Siddaramaiah is at its peak and both are at loggerheads over various issues, former minister and Kumaraswamy's brother HD Revanna often bats for Siddaramaiah.

Revanna said on Friday that being the recognized opposition party leader, Siddaramaiah has constitutional powers to review the situation in the state and address deputy commissioners and senior IAS officers including the chief secretary of the state.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that unfortunately the issue between CM BS Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah is taking a political turn and the powers of leaders in the Constitution are being questioned. Usually the opposition leader heads the post of public accounts committee and has powers to summon any bureaucrat for clarifications if any, so why can't the opposition leader address IAS officers, he said, while asking what was wrong in getting information on official matters. It is not fair to restrict the powers of any leader in a democratic set-up, he added.

Coming down heavily on the state government for allegedly failing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, the senior JDS leader said the Health Minister in the BSY cabinet has failed to tackle the situation. Ridiculing the Prime Minister's decision giving full powers to the deputy commissioners of the respective districts, Revanna said he might have done so as he lost faith in the ministers of his own government in the state. His party is planning to take to the streets if the state government failed to address the COVID-19 challenges effectively in future, he added.