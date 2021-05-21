Karnataka mandates Covid jabs for priority groups in 18-44 age category from Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: COVID-19 vaccination, which was suspended soon after it began for the 18-44 age group, will restart on May 22. Nodal officers will have to be appointed by BBMP Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners to hand out eligibility certificates to two groups listed by the government— frontline workers and priority groups.

Frontline workers listed in the letter written by the National Health Mission Director Arundhathi Chandrashekar include those working in crematoria, graveyards and burial grounds, immediate family members of health workers, teachers on Covid-19 duty, government transport staff, autorickshaw and cab drivers, electricity and water supply staff, postal employees, road-side vendors, security and housekeeping staff of offices, judicial officers, caretakers of elders and patients, child protection officers, media, suppliers of goods to hospitals, oil industry, and people with disabilities and mental health issues along with one attendant.

Priority groups include construction workers, telecom and Internet service providers, airline staff, bank staff, petrol bunk employees, film industry workers, advocates, hotel and hospitality sector, railway employees, garment factory workers, forest department staff, those wroking in NHAI and GAIL, sports persons representing the state and country and HAL employees.