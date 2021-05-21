With self regulation, Katur-Ichanagi villages have stayed Covid-free

K Shiva Kumar By

MYSURU: At a time when the test positivity rate is hovering over 55 per cent and the death count rising in the rural parts of Mysuru district, two neighbouring villages in Haradanahalli Panchayat limits of Nanjangud taluk have shown the way in the fight against the pandemic. Having steadfastly followed Covid-appropriate behaviour and other regulations imposed by the village heads, Katur and Uchagani, with a total population of about 2,000, have not reported a single case of Covid-19 both during the first and second waves.

Happy that not a single case was reported during the first wave that started in March last year, the villagers had planned a grand festival of Goddess Maramma (Mari habba) by sacrificing sheep to the deity for protecting them from the virus. But, with the second wave sweeping through the rural areas too, they postponed the ritual and are now focusing on protecting the children from a possible third wave. Village panchayat member Shivamma explained that she has made it a point to ensure a hygienic atmosphere, good sanitation and compulsory fumigation three days in a week.

‘Villages postponed weddings, festivals to curb virus spread’

Anganwadi worker Maramma has visited all the houses explaining to them about the Pancha Sutras like maintaining social distance, sanitising/ washing hands, wearing of masks, with an appeal to practice it rigorously. Now, with apprehensions about a third wave, she has started tracking children to ensure that they maintain good health. The local panchayat comprising of village heads from all communities too has played a part, asking everyone to adopt standard norms like using face masks, maintaining social distance, hygiene, and not having more than 30 people at weddings or funerals.

They have even requested farm labourers to stay back at home for 20 days and decided not to entertain or come in contact with people from outside. “We are not sending villagers to harvest ginger at the farms owned by people from the neighbouring state,” said advocate Nagaraj. Panchayat Development Officer Mahadevaswamy said they have hired an autorickshaw to regularly make announcements and educate people on Covid-19 norms, the benefits of vaccination and also MNREGA scheme.

“We have achieved 95 per cent vaccination among those aged above 45, other than making use of masks mandatory. Our efforts have yielded fruit in keeping these villages free from the virus. We arenow lining up the youths for vaccination,” he added. Chandrashekar, a resident of Uchagani, which has a population of about 500 people, said they have even postponed weddings and festivals as their priority is to protect people from the virus.

The villagers of Katur, which has a population of about 1,500, point out that many of their relatives and friends in neighbouring villages are keen to know about the initiatives taken to remain Covid-free. Ambedkar Sangha president Shivamurthy said that they have also adopted novel measures like just one or two members of the village taking care of the essential supplies for all the families in the entire village instead of members of every family heading out, and restricting the entry of outsiders.

“We have appealed to villagers to avoid visiting their relatives or friends for the next couple of weeks so that their families are safe back home,” he added. The villagers have made minor lifestyle changes like ensuring that there are no gatherings near shops or at street corners. The collective efforts seem to have made a huge difference in handling the pandemic.