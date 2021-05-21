STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

With self regulation, Katur-Ichanagi villages have stayed Covid-free

But, with the second wave sweeping through the rural areas too, they postponed the ritual and are now focusing on protecting the children from a possible third wave.

Published: 21st May 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

A farmer tills his land wearing a mask at Kaatur village in Mysuru district | EXPRESS

A farmer tills his land wearing a mask at Kaatur village in Mysuru district | EXPRESS

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when the test positivity rate is hovering over 55 per cent and the death count rising in the rural parts of Mysuru district, two neighbouring villages in Haradanahalli Panchayat limits of Nanjangud taluk have shown the way in the fight against the pandemic. Having steadfastly followed Covid-appropriate behaviour and other regulations imposed by the village heads, Katur and Uchagani, with a total population of about 2,000, have not reported a single case of Covid-19 both during the first and second waves.

Happy that not a single case was reported during the first wave that started in March last year, the villagers had planned a grand festival of Goddess Maramma (Mari habba) by sacrificing sheep to the deity for protecting them from the virus. But, with the second wave sweeping through the rural areas too, they postponed the ritual and are now focusing on protecting the children from a possible third wave. Village panchayat member Shivamma explained that she has made it a point to ensure a hygienic atmosphere, good sanitation and compulsory fumigation three days in a week.

‘Villages postponed weddings, festivals to curb virus spread’

Anganwadi  worker Maramma has visited all the houses explaining to them about the Pancha Sutras like maintaining social distance, sanitising/ washing hands, wearing of masks, with an appeal to practice it rigorously. Now, with apprehensions about a third wave, she has started tracking children to ensure that they maintain good health. The local panchayat comprising of village heads from all communities too has played a part, asking everyone to adopt standard norms like using face masks, maintaining social distance, hygiene, and not having more than 30 people at weddings or funerals.

They have even requested farm labourers to stay back at home for 20 days and decided not to entertain or come in contact with people from outside. “We are not sending villagers to harvest ginger at the farms owned by people from the neighbouring state,” said advocate Nagaraj. Panchayat Development Officer Mahadevaswamy said they have hired an autorickshaw to regularly make announcements and educate people on Covid-19 norms, the benefits of vaccination and also MNREGA scheme.

A villager sprays disinfectant around houses at
Uchagani village in Mysuru

“We have achieved 95 per cent vaccination among those aged above 45, other than making use of masks mandatory. Our efforts have yielded fruit in keeping these villages free from the virus. We arenow lining up the youths for vaccination,” he added. Chandrashekar, a resident of Uchagani, which has a population of about 500 people, said they have even postponed weddings and festivals as their priority is to protect people from the virus.

The villagers of Katur, which has a population of about 1,500, point out that many of their relatives and friends in neighbouring villages are keen to know about the initiatives taken to remain Covid-free. Ambedkar Sangha president Shivamurthy said that they have also adopted novel measures like just one or two members of the village taking care of the essential supplies for all the families in the entire village instead of members of every family heading out, and restricting the entry of outsiders.

“We have appealed to villagers to avoid visiting their relatives or friends for the next couple of weeks so that their families are safe back home,” he added. The villagers have made minor lifestyle changes like ensuring that there are no gatherings near shops or at street corners. The collective efforts seem to have made a huge difference in handling the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru COVID 19
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp