BSY praises private sector for generous Covid support

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said the Covid spread in rural areas is a cause for concern, and the government is taking measures on a war footing to fight the pandemic. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held discussions with Deputy Commissioners from across the country, and directed them to take steps to contain the pandemic.

Speaking after inaugurating the 100-bed Covid Care Centre (CCC) set up jointly by Volvo Group and Ikea Group in Bengaluru, the CM said the government is taking all steps, and had also announced a Rs 1,250-crore special financial package for those facing hardship.

Appreciating Volvo and Ikea for opening the CCC facility, he said the State government is appreciative of the support provided by them in difficult times, and many organisations have joined hands with the government in the fight the pandemic.