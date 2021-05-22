COVID: Karnataka logs 31,1183 new cases, 451 fatalities; negative report must for entering state

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Saturday reported 31,183 fresh coronavirus cases and 451 deaths, the Health Department said.

With these, the total number of the infected so far was 23,98,925 and the deaths 24,648, the department said.

There were 4,83,204 active cases, a dip by 31,034 compared to Friday.

The total number of those discharged stood at 18,91,042 with the recovery of 61,766.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 8,214 infections and 200 fatalities, which is the highest in the State.

The city has so far reported 11,12,058 infections and 10,856 deaths.

There were 2,61,115 active cases.

According to the health bulletin, there were 2,526 infections in Mysuru, 2,157 in Ballari, 1,641 in Hassan, 1,357 in Uttara Kannada, 1,026 in Belagavi, 973 in Dharwad, 971 in Shivamogga and 913 in Dakshina Kannada.

Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya, Raichur and Udupi were among the districts with over 500 cases.

The department said 35 deaths took place in Bengaluru Rural district, 20 deaths in Uttara Kannada, 19 in Ballari, 18 in Tumakuru, 14 each in Shivamogga and Ballari, 13 in Hassan and nine each in Chikkaballapura, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Mysuru.

Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well.

There were 1,28,761 tests done on Saturday, including 1,11,235 using RT-PCR and other methods.

So far 2.85 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department said.

As on Saturday, 1.20 crore inoculations were done in the State and they comprising first and second dose of the vaccine.

The Indian Army has chipped in to fight against the pandemic by setting up a 100-bed Covid Care Centre at Ulsoor here.

The Karnataka State administration took on the responsibility of providing medical staff and equipment and the Army joined in with administrative support for maintaining high standards at the facility and ensuring best possible patient care, the Army said in a statement.

The Covid Care Centre would cater to mild symptomatic and asymptomatic Covid patients referred by BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) after bed allotment.

On Saturday, Major General J V Prasad, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub-Area, handed over the facility to the State administration in presence of State Housing Minister V Somanna, BJP MP P C Mohan, Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad, and civic agency Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

Meanwhile, a negative COVID test report is a must for inter-State travellers coming into Karnataka, said State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

"We have barricaded not only major roads but also the minor ones as was done last time," he told reporters here.

"We have imposed restrictions, especially in the border districts such as Belagavi, Bidar, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Anekal in Bengaluru (bordering Tamil Nadu) and near Mangaluru (bordering Kerala)," he said.

As directed by the Centre, a negative COVID report is a must for the inter-State travellers to enter Karnataka, the Minister said.

The Minister said he has directed the district authorities, including the police, to strictly impose the lockdown in the districts to contain the spread of the infection.

He appealed to the people to abide by the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant tweeted that the police personnel in the city have been instructed to take action legally, including booking cases and seizing vehicles of those who violate the lockdown guidelines and wilful defaulters.

"Please cooperate with @BlrCityPolice in implementing the lockdown guidelines. Let us beat #COVID19 together. Stay Home. Stay Safe!" Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday announced the extension of lockdown till June 7, which was slated to end on May 24.

The State has imposed restrictions since April 27 but the stringent restrictions were imposed on May 10 for a period of two weeks.

However, the government extended it for another two weeks as the COVID cases grew unabated and caused intense stress on the hospitals, doctors and paramedical staff.