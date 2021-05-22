Declare black fungus as an epidemic: Opposition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leaders on Friday urged the State government to declare mucormycosis, or the black fungus infection, an epidemic, and deal with it on an emergency basis.Former CM and JDS legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said the number of black fungus cases was on the rise, and Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Odisha and Gujarat have already declared it an epidemic. Karnataka should take a similar decision, considering central authorities have advised states to do so. KPCC president D K Shivakumar said there is a lot of ignorance among ordinary people about this infection, and the government has to respond to it with seriousness.