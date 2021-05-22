High discharges push Covid recovery rate upwards in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka, for the fourth consecutive day, saw recoveries exceed fresh Covid-19 cases, setting the recovery rate galloping upwards after months of decline. The state reported 52,581 discharges on Friday as against 32,218 fresh cases, after recording the highest number of single-day discharges on May 18 with 58,395 as against 30,309 fresh cases.

The following two days, it was 49,953 discharges as against 34,281 fresh cases, and 52,257 discharges as against 28,869 fresh cases. The recovery rate now stands at 77.25%, up from 73.68% on May 18.