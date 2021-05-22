No flow of info on Covid management, will move privilege motion: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Friday threatened to move a ‘privilege motion’ against the BJP government for not according him permission to hold a virtual meeting with Deputy Commissioners of districts, seeking information and clarifications regarding Covid management.

In response to Siddaramaiah seeking permission to virtually speak to DCs about the prevailing Covid situation, the government rejected his allegations of oxygen, medicine, and ventilator shortage. He alleged that the government had not responded to 12 letters that he had written to them, seeking information since the second wave began about a month ago. Siddaramaiah said the opposition leader is a “shadow CM.”

If he insists on moving a privilege motion, he will have to file a complaint with Assembly Speaker, alleging that his privilege as opposition leader has been breached, and the letter will be treated as a notice and inquired into by the Speaker. Alternatively, he will have to wait till the legislative session commences in July. when he can execute this threat of moving a privilege motion against the government. When the assembly convenes in July, the matter will be inquired into.

Revanna supports ex-CM

JDS leader Revanna said that being the Leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah has Constitutional powers to review the state’s situation and address the DCs. “The issue between the CM and Siddaramaiah is taking a political turn as questions are being raised on the powers of the leaders under the Constitution,” he said. While Kumaraswamy has been critisising Siddaramaiah of late, brother Revanna has come out in support of the former CM.