Religious institutions will open doors to children orphaned by Covid

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is leaving many families shattered and in disarray, religious institutions are coming to the aid of children who have lost their parents to the disease.Major institutions like the Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana mutt in Mandya district, the Siddaganga mutt in Tumkur, the Hiremath Samsthana in Bhalki and the Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara mutt at Suttur near Mysuru have been getting queries and are preparing to take in children who have lost either one or both parents, as per laid-down procedures.

Prasannanatha Swamiji , General Secretary of Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana, told The New Indian Express that they are getting calls for admitting children who have lost their parents. “We already have 3,000 children, including 800 girls, right from the age of five to college-going students. We provide them

free food, lodging and boarding along with free education till they graduate” he said.

According to another official at the mutt, they have got at least 150 calls since Thursday related to children who have lost either one or both parents. “We are also getting calls from people who are keen to adopt children. But this has to be done legally,” he said.Sri Hanumanthanatha of Yeleramupura Kunchitiga Mutt in Koratagere taluk has also offered to adopt orphaned children and provide free education up to Class 10.

The Hiremath Samsthana mutt at Bhalki in Bidar district too has opened its doors to such children. Mutt administrator Mohan Reddy said they are getting several calls, especially from Bidar, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Yadgir and even from Hubballi-Dharwad. “So far, around 10 children are confirmed, but we are yet to take them in. We have to produce documents to the local child welfare committee. Once they approve, we will get these children to the mutt, keep them in isolation for 15 days and then admit them,” he added.