Start classes for next sem, exams can wait: Ashwath Narayan

BENGALURU: Deputy CM and Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday instructed universities and college to continue online classes for even semesters (semester 2,4,6,8) for all undergraduate programmes. He said that there was a carryover system for most programmes, and exams could be held once the Covid-19 pandemic was under control. “We will take a call on offline classes once the situation gets better,” he said.

For engineering and professional courses that have restrictions on carryover to higher semesters, he asked the principals and vice-chancellors to consult the Karnataka state higher education council.Even in the case of post-graduate courses, the minister said that colleges which have completed classes for odd semesters (semester 1,3) can move on to taking up online classes for the next semesters and exams for the former can be scheduled once the situation is better. He attributed the delay in admissions to the pandemic.

Bengaluru North University Vice-Chancellor Kemparaju told TNIE that colleges were awaiting the degree results to admit students to PG courses. Bangalore University V-C K R Venugopal said that admissions still could not take place because colleges were yet to complete the current academic year 2020-21.