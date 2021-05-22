Unclaimed ashes to be immersed as per customs: Ashoka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ashes of over 1,000 Covid-19 victims are waiting to be immersed as many of the families are not coming forward to collect the urns from the cremation grounds for immersion, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Friday.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said they are trying to get in touch with the families, but their phone numbers are not reachable. Since not many are coming forward to collect the ashes due to various difficulties, the Revenue Department has decided to immerse the ashes as per customs, the minister said.

Ashoka said there is no shortage of oxygenated beds or oxygen concentrators in the state now and the system has been streamlined by involving private medical colleges and hospitals.