All benches should hear cases through virtual mode: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the principal bench at Bengaluru, and the benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi, with effect from May 24, 2021, as the courts are reopening on Monday after summer vacation, in view of the lockdown.

According to the SOP issued by Registrar General T G Shivashankare Gowda (In-charge), all benches should hear cases only via virtual mode. However, the Advocate General, Additional Advocate General, State Government Advocate and Prosecutors, may, if necessary, address the courts being physically present, while the cases can be filed physically or through e-filing.

With regard to the principal bench, the advocates, parties-in-persons and litigants are not allowed to enter the court complex, unless there is a specific court order to that effect, and unless a soft or hard copy of that order is shown to security personnel at Gate No.5.

Only for the purpose of rectification of office objections, entry of advocates and parties-in-person will be allowed on the first floor of the food court complex. In such case, the advocate shall not be accompanied by more than one advocate colleague and an authorised clerk in person.

Every person entering the premises, including advocates and staff, should mandatorily wear a proper face mask, and the staff should use hand gloves and sanitiser. Every person entering the court precincts shall be scanned at the entry point with thermal scanners. Similar SOP will be applicable for the benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi.

SOP for district and trial courts

The Registrar General also issued SOP for the district and trial courts with effect from Monday. They are requested to file cases through e-filing as far as possible. However, an adequate number of counters will be opened outside the main court building for physical filing, and advocates have been asked to follow protocol while doing so. Entry of litigants, parties-in-person, and advocates to the court complexes is prohibited, except for police officers and the accused for the purpose of remand.