STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid vaccine for 18-44 group not open yet: Karnataka govt

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had earlier tweeted, “From May 22, vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group will resume.

Published: 23rd May 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker vaccinates a woman at KC General government hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday | ASHISHKRISHNA HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has changed its vaccination policy again. Two days after announcing that it would restart the vaccination process for the 18-44 age group, National Health Mission (NHM) Director Dr Arundhathi Chandrashekhar issued a clarification on Saturday that vaccines are currently not available and even identified frontline workers, vulnerable groups and priority members will be informed of the date and time of vaccination by nodal officers.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had earlier tweeted, “From May 22, vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group will resume. State government-identified frontline workers and priority groups will be vaccinated first.” 

Not even first dose of Covaxin available for now

On Saturday, the NHM director stated that the clarification is being issued as there was “some confusion among the public” on the vaccination process. It also listed who will get the vaccine. The first dose of Covishield for those above 45 years of age is available “online in urban areas and on-site in rural areas”, while those due for their second dose of Covishield can walk into the nearest vaccination centre.

But the first dose of Covaxin is “currently not available” and those waiting for their second dose will be informed through SMS, it stated. Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the state received 2,04,050 doses of Covishield on Saturday based on the order placed directly to the manufacturers.

“So far state has received 1,01,60,060 & 13,54,050 doses of Covishield from GoI & state procurement respectively. In total we have received 1,28,24,560 doses incl 13,10,450 doses of Covaxin,” he tweeted.

VACCINATION FOR ABOVE 45 YEARS

Covishield
1st dose: Online in urban areas and onsite in rural areas.
2nd dose: Walk in to nearest Covid vaccination centre.

Covaxin
1st dose: currently not available
2nd dose: SMS will be sent to beneficiaries due for 2nd dose.

For 18-44 years
Currently not available Identified frontline workers, vulnerable groups and priority members will be informed of date and time of vaccination by designated nodal officers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp