Covid vaccine for 18-44 group not open yet: Karnataka govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has changed its vaccination policy again. Two days after announcing that it would restart the vaccination process for the 18-44 age group, National Health Mission (NHM) Director Dr Arundhathi Chandrashekhar issued a clarification on Saturday that vaccines are currently not available and even identified frontline workers, vulnerable groups and priority members will be informed of the date and time of vaccination by nodal officers.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had earlier tweeted, “From May 22, vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group will resume. State government-identified frontline workers and priority groups will be vaccinated first.”

Not even first dose of Covaxin available for now

On Saturday, the NHM director stated that the clarification is being issued as there was “some confusion among the public” on the vaccination process. It also listed who will get the vaccine. The first dose of Covishield for those above 45 years of age is available “online in urban areas and on-site in rural areas”, while those due for their second dose of Covishield can walk into the nearest vaccination centre.

But the first dose of Covaxin is “currently not available” and those waiting for their second dose will be informed through SMS, it stated. Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the state received 2,04,050 doses of Covishield on Saturday based on the order placed directly to the manufacturers.

“So far state has received 1,01,60,060 & 13,54,050 doses of Covishield from GoI & state procurement respectively. In total we have received 1,28,24,560 doses incl 13,10,450 doses of Covaxin,” he tweeted.

VACCINATION FOR ABOVE 45 YEARS

Covishield

1st dose: Online in urban areas and onsite in rural areas.

2nd dose: Walk in to nearest Covid vaccination centre.

Covaxin

1st dose: currently not available

2nd dose: SMS will be sent to beneficiaries due for 2nd dose.

For 18-44 years

Currently not available Identified frontline workers, vulnerable groups and priority members will be informed of date and time of vaccination by designated nodal officers.