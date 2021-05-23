Is Constitution different for Congress, asks Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Reacting sharply to the intent expressed by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to move a privileged motion for not permitting him to hold a meeting with deputy commissioners, RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa questioned if the norms of the Constitution are different for Congress and BJP.

Talking to the media on Saturday, Eshwarappa further questioned why the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government prevented him (when Eshwarappa was Opposition leader) from holding a meeting in the district office of the deputy commissioner about the drought situation.

Further, he said that he was informed by the deputy commissioner that as an Opposition leader, there was no permission to hold meeting in the deputy commissioner’s office. Eshwarappa remembered that he then wrote a letter to CM Siddaramaiah seeking permission, but didn’t get a reply.

“So, when the Congress government denied permission then, then how they can expect it now? Are Constitution norms different for Congress and BJP?” he asked. He also alleged that Congress leaders who ridiculed covid vaccination are now politicising the issue.

He alleged that Congress’ “double standards” is the reason behind many people not opting for the vaccine. Further, he alleged that Congress should be held responsible for the increasing Covid cases in the country.