Karnataka: Negative RTPCR mandatory for shopkeepers in Madikeri limits

Pragna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Madikeri City Municipal Council mandates negative RTPCR reports for the shopkeepers to function during relaxation hours.

The order has been passed by the City Municipal Council commissioner Ramdas with immediate effect. All the shopkeepers including essential shops can function only if all the employees possess negative RTPCR report.

The shops have to display the negative RTPCR reports to offer service to the residents on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 6 am to 10 am.

The KSRTC Bus Stand in Madikeri has been established as the swab collecting center to enable the COVID tests on shopkeepers on Monday between 7 am and 10 am.