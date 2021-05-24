As black fungus cases rise, Karnataka sees highest Covid-19 toll at 626

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the background of the growing epidemic of mucormycosis (black fungus), Karnataka on Sunday reported its highest Covid fatalities at 626 in a single day.

With an increasing number of mucormycosis cases being reported from across the state, the worrisome scenario could be that of deaths spiking in the days to come, although these will not be labelled as “Covid deaths”.

This latest dread is being looked upon as a separate disease, and Health Commissioner Dr Thrilok Chandra too confirmed that mucormycosis cases are being recorded separately and not as part of Covid-19, especially after the State Government recently declared it as an epidemic.

All the patients who are suffering from mucormycosis have developed the condition while being treated for Covid with steroids and administered oxygen without ensuring water hygiene. Over 15 patients have been reported dead by eight hospitals in Bengaluru alone so far, and on Sunday, Hubballi reported its first mucormycosis death, while ten additional such cases and one more death was reported from Udupi.

Belagavi too reported two deaths, both septuagenarians. Dr Pradeep Rangappa, senior consultant, Critical Care, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, said, “We are seeing a lot of black fungus cases, but not too many deaths by it, even in other districts. Those who present early are getting treated. Once it spreads to the eyes, it is alarming as it can easily reach the brain, which could be fatal.”

Dr Manoj Kumar, Dean-cum-Director, Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College, which is the nodal centre for treating black fungus, said, “We have 10 dedicated beds to treat mucormycosis patients. However, the number of patients infected has increased and we currently have accommodated 32 of them. We cannot say if mucormycosis is causing many deaths. In the coming days, if cases go up, it will be difficult to handle them all.”

​Meanwhile, the record number of fatalities on Sunday took the Covid toll past the 25,000 mark to 25,282. The mortality rate too increased from 1.02 per cent to 1.04 per cent. Bengaluru alone reported 362 deaths, taking its mortality rate to 1 per cent from Saturday’s 0.97 per cent.