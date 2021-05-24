Karnataka district collectors issued alert as oxygen production gets disrupted in Ballari plant

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The nodal officer for oxygen, Munish Moudgil, on Monday morning issued an alert on Emergency Notice of Reduction of Oxygen Supplies to all districts and BBMP on May 24 and 25.

“All DCs, there is a crisis in oxygen availabilty as 220 tons production has reduced in Ballari due to production problems. It is likely to get stabilised by Wednesday morning. Therefore for the next two days, there is likely to be a reduction of 20 per cent supply per day to all districts. Manage your oxygen usage carefully. Inform all hospitals and refillers,” the note read.

According to the government officials, every day 850MT oxygen is supplied and consumed by hospitals across the state.

Moudgil asked all government officials and hospitals to stay prepared for 20 per cent reduction in supplies to all refillers on Monday and Tuesday. He pointed that district administrations should inform the hospitals so that there is wise usage of oxygen and proper plans are made to store and ensure bigger stocks are kept to handle the situation.

Moudgil assured that “the situation will get normal by Wednesday."