KIADB’s former officer booked for cheating

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two separate cases have been registered against a former Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO) of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board in High Grounds police station, for allegedly releasing compensation of more than Rs 1 crore illegally.

Nagasundaramurthy P, a 64-year-old resident of KHB Colony, has filed a complaint stating that he possessed land in Nidavanda village of Somapura Hobli in Nelamangala and the KIADB had acquired lands in Dobbespet and Thyamagondlu.

“In 2015, I came to know from my neighbouring landowners that the government had acquired the land and given compensation. I had not received any notice regarding the same. When I went to the KIADB office to enquire, I came to know that my land located in four survey numbers was also acquired. A person had created fake documents impersonating me and had submitted them to the KIADB and a compensation of Rs. 81.45 lakh was sanctioned to the person,” he alleged.

Another complaint is filed by Somanna MB, a 76-year old resident of Agrahara Dasarahalli. He has alleged that the compensation of Rs. 23.40 lakh for his land in Nidavanda was sanctioned to some other person.

The police have registered two FIRs and have named former SLAO B Shivaswamy and others as accused.