'No drugs to treat black fungus cases, people dying': Opposition lashes at Karnataka government

Bansy Kalappa

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition on Sunday took up the issue of shortage of medicines to treat mucormycosis or the black fungus infection, which is afflicting patients recovering from Covid-19.

Opposition leaders are claiming that a number of people are dying in their constituencies, and the government has failed to respond to this new health crisis.

The government has thrown up its hands, saying there are no medicine stocks, and the injections will reach hospitals only in about 10 days. While two people have died of black fungus in Tumakuru district, one death each was reported in Udupi and Hubballi.

"Congress worker IG Ramesh and Ramachandra died in my constituency because they didn’t get medicines in time. Four other patients are serious, and the government is saying there are no medicines available," said Kunigal MLA Dr D Ranganath. Several districts have reported a large number of cases, and local legislators, especially from the opposition, are expressing anger that the government is declaring that medicines will arrive only in about 10 days.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said, “The government has shown indifference and not acted effectively against black fungus. Last week, I wrote to the government to be prepared with medicines and facilities, but it has done little."

JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy said, “Over the past three days, I’ve had reports of about 10 deaths due to mucormycosis from different parts of the state. There is a severe shortage of medicines and I spoke to the principal health secretary too.

The government is saying it has informed the Union government and is waiting for them to send medicines, but it could take about 10 days. Many will succumb to the infection by then. I warned them three days ago but they have done nothing. Some states have sought to directly import the medicines as an emergency. We too should respond quickly.” The facilities at Bowring Hospital and Victoria Hospital are full, he said.

“Each injection costs about Rs 7,500. How will the poor afford it? The government has given 15,000 injections to Gujarat, but only 1,050 injections to Karnataka. There have been deaths i n Ramanagara, Bagalkot and Bidar too,” he added.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said there is an acute shortage of medicines to treat this infection. He said one of his family members is in hospital due to it, and the authorities are desperately asking for medicines. The govt should procure medicines on emergency basis, he added.

According to Congress working president Eshwar Khandre, governmentdesignated hospital beds are full in Kalaburagi. Patients in Bidar need to go to Kalaburagi, but there are no beds there. There is also a severe shortage of medicines. Of 15 cases in Bidar, some have gone to Telangana and some to Maharashtra for treatment, he said.