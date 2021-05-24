STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Violating COVID-19 guidelines, hundreds gather for funeral of 'godly' horse in Karnataka

The villagers laid faith in stories of how the horse had saved residents from malaria, cholera and plague decades ago. The horse was also released to walk in the village during the first COVID wave.

Published: 24th May 2021 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

The officials seal down the Maradimath area after they got to know about the large gathering in the area. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: To get rid of the deadly COVID-19, residents of Konnur in Gokak taluk let a 'godly' horse walk in the village. Unfortunately, the horse died, leading hundreds of villagers to gather to cremate it, violating the COVID-19 guidelines. Subsequently, the authorities sealed the village and also booked a case against fifteen people.

Under the guidance of the Pawadeswar seer of Maradimath in Konnur, elders had released the horse of the Math to walk in the village on Wednesday night in the belief that it will eliminate COVID-19 and protect the villagers.

The villagers laid faith in stories of how the horse had saved residents from malaria, cholera and plague decades ago. The horse was also released to walk in the village during the first wave of COVID-19. Recently, the villagers and the seer of the Maradimath conducted a meeting and decided to let the horse walk in the village again amid the second wave of the virus.  

After performing pooja, the horse was released to walk in the village along with its 'Sevak' on Wednesday at midnight. It was believed that contagious diseases will stay away if the horse is walked in the village. The only condition is that the villagers must not see the horse at night. Even the 'Sevak' does not turn back to see the horse and walks forward.

After this night, the religious organization urged villagers to pray to Lord Kadasiddeshwara for five Mondays and Fridays to eradicate COVID-19. Villagers say that it is an old tradition being followed for generations. The horse of the Math is released for 'Pradikshane' in the village whenever the village goes through a bad time.
 
However, in a shock for the villagers, the horse died on Sunday. They then gathered in large numbers for the funeral procession of the horse, with the visuals going viral on social media. The tahsildar of Gokak taluk Prakash Holeppagol later visited the village along with police officers and sealed the Maradimath. The entry of devotees to the religious centre has been banned. As a precautionary measure, tight police security has been deployed in the village.

Holeppagol further said, "Instructions have been given to seal four hundred houses in the Maradimath area. A team of health department will be sent to collect the throat swab of each one from this area. A case has been registered against fifteen people for organizing the procession."

