STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Install CCTVs in hospitals to ensure transparency: K Sudhakar

This will reduce outsiders entry and it will help in controlling mucormycosis (black fungus).

Published: 25th May 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

K Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To bring in transparency and help attendants of Covid-19 patients to see the kind of treatment being provided to their loves ones, all State-run hospitals will have to install CCTV cameras in wards and ICUs, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said after a meeting with experts on Monday. “All Covid hospitals have been asked to install CCTV cameras to ensure transparency.

This will reduce outsiders entry and it will help in controlling mucormycosis (black fungus). This will also ensure that the medical staff carry out their duties properly. Central control centre will handle the data in the districts,” he said. There have also been cases of assault on doctors and hence installation of CCTV cameras was needed, he said. The New Indian Express had recently published an article titled— ‘ICUs turning into info blackholes’ — which had detailed instances of attendants not getting any information from the hospitals on the condition of the patients in ICUs.

Meanwhile, commenting on the shortage of doctors in North Karnataka, the minister said the government has recruited 1,763 doctors and general practioners to strengthen the health sector in the State.

“Notification has been issued regarding direct recruitment of 1,763 doctors, 715 experts, 75 general medicine doctors, 57 general surgeons, 145 gynecologists, 40 ENT specialists, 35 dermatologists, 142 anesthesiologists, 153 pediatricians, 17 radiologists, and 1,048 general medical practitioners are being recruited. North Karnataka is facing shor t age o f doctors. Gadag, Hubballi, Belagavi, Raichur and other districts will be given priority,” the minister added.

Sudhakar further said the Union Government has allocated 1,200 MT of medical oxygen to Karnataka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakar CCTV hospitals 
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp