Karnataka govt plans mobile units for rural areas as Covid cases surge

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Covid cases are surging in rural areas, the State Government is gearing up to reach people in villages through mobile medical units. The target is to reach 1,500 villages every week. Each district will have 15-20 vehicles and each vehicle will cover at least three villages every week. The vehicles will visit a village twice.

These mobile units will travel to villages and return to district headquarters by evening. As a pilot project, the Revenue Department operated 15 vehicles in Bengaluru Rural last week. Each vehicle will have a doctor, three paramedical staff and a driver.

The vehicles are equipped with steaming machines, RAT and PPE kits, oximeters, thermometers and medicines. Revenue Minister R Ashok told TNIE that the department had launched Namma Nade Halli Kade (our step towards village), where DCs travelled to villages. But as Covid cases increased, it was stopped.

These units not only treat patients and give them medicines, but also counsel them, he said, adding that he will direct DCs to take up similar initiatives across the State. Around 2,500 PG and final-year MBBS students will be involved. “For final-year MBBS students, this will be considered as house internship and a certificate will be issued. Final-year nursing students too will get a similar certificate,” he said.